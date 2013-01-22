We’re hitting up The Warehouse Project this week- here’s why you should join us…

Do you remember the 30th night of September? Whilst those words will never leave the lips of Earth Wind & Fire, the line-up of this week’s Warehouse Project is sure to produce them in the conversations of every single attendee. The reputation of The Warehouse Project alone is enough to have excited muso’s every season since its birth in 2006, but this night has something unique- it’s curated by Floating Points (AKA Sam Shepherd).

Shepherd’s influence on the night can be seen through the mindfully selected array of acts, including a set by his co-founder of Eglo Records: Alexander Nut. Opportunity for a good boogie is guaranteed by these two, as well as fellow groovers Benji B and the highly sought-after Daphni. Famed for his worldwide success under the name Caribou, Dan Snaith’s venture into the world of techno under Daphni has had a lot of people talking, quite rightly, and makes his set as finale for the night one not to miss. If you’re wanting your house fix, ever-reliable Jeremy Underground is making an appearance- we are in safe hands. To mix things up, in the most typically Floating Points way, Shepherd has secured a rare appearance from hip-hop giant Madlib before his headline set. If his back catalogue is not enough to get you excited, one doesn’t have to investigate far to see that Madlib’s DJ performances are an unadulterated, beautiful chaos of tracks- completely unique.

To have such a high calibre of such varied DJs is certainly rare and something not to miss. Having only mentioned a few acts here, the event will be starting before 9pm and running until 5am, with no room for breath between sets- we are going to be utterly spoilt.

If you’re free on Saturday the 30th, come join us at the Warehouse Project; and if you have plans, cancel them.

Words by Harrie Kelly