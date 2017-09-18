When LSR Met Wolf Alice…

If you had to pick the leading indie-rock band in the UK right now it would be hard to look past Wolf Alice. They are at the top of their game right now and from what we’ve heard off the new album they are showing now signs of slowing down.

On the 25th of August James went down to the Boileroom in Guildford to chat with the Joel and Ellie to discuss Tenacious D, Dave Danger and playing to 30 people in Middlesbrough in 2013. The band are in Leeds on the 18th of November with Superfood and Sunflower Bean at the O2 Academy

You can listen to the full interview riiiight here