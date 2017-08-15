PREVIEW: BESTIVAL 2017

Bestival have mixed things up this year by moving the festival from its original site on the Isle of Wight to the Lulworth Estate which is usually just home to the festival’s younger sibling Camp Bestival. The new site brings Bestival into a new chapter and should much easily cater for the 55,000 capacity that it has grown into.

The site may be new but the Bestival team have gone back to their roots with most of the stage designs having been brought back from the first year to fully create the colour-fuelled wonderland they’ve aimed for. The stages boast the eclectic line up which can usually be expected from Bestival. The Castle Stage will be host to the likes of The XX, Loyle Carner, Laura Mvula and is even being graced with A Tribe Called Quest’s most likely final performance before they breakup. The Box will have appearances from Jamie T, Nick Mulvey, Let’s Eat Grandma and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon. If up-and-coming artists are more your thing, then the Invaders of the Future stage will be perfect, featuring artists such as Chastity Belt and The Tuts. At Bestival there’s sure to always be someone on who is worth seeing.

Despite mu sic being the main attraction, this carefully curated hedonistic playground appears to have something for almost everyone – whether you’re all about the music, fancy a spa weekend or just really want to cover yourself in glitter at a disco in an inflatable church. Bestival really pushes to be more than just a festival but an experience in which you can escape as far into as you please. The Ambient Forest aims to give a transcendent journey into the higher planes of meditative sound and the Caravanserai easily transports you to a carnival-like world filled with fire-breathers and trapeze artists. They even have the world’s largest disco ball. One thing’s for sure, Bestival is definitely the ideal way to finish off the summer on a high.