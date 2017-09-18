Leeds’ Best Parties

There are some nights you never forget. No matter how intoxicated you were, there are always those nights that take a special place in your mind. Hedonistic and wild but what you remember is music, dancing and people that cut through the muddled haze. In those moments you realize that you’re not just trying to have fun, you really are having fun. I have not found these moments in your classic Saturday night clubs playing club banger while you down shots, I have found them on the fringes of cities. This article is hoping to guide you through some of the best alternative parties in Leeds.

Brotherhood Sound System

Over the last five or so years Brotherhood has thrown some wild parties. Based across Leeds and Manchester they have hopped from breweries to parks to secret venues before this year settling down at our very own Wire. They have a family of DJs with connections to almost everything good going on in the city. Dan Shake, Nightmares on Wax and all the best up-and-coming DJs in Leeds play these parties so you know you’re in for a special party whenever these guys put out an invite.

Brotherhood really is a creative force in the city. From the homage to Leeds that is their new branding designed by Will Da Costa to the platform they give DJs within the city it would be a disgrace to leave them out of any discussion regarding the music scene.

Love Muscle

Filthy, sweaty, gorgeous Techno. That was my first experience of Love Muscle but the night is so much more than that. Quick heads up: this is a ‘pumping gay dance party’ so it’s not one just to show up to with the lads and a bag of cans, respect the night for what it is and what makes it stunning.

Hosted down at Wharf Chambers this party can be as debauched as they come. The Music ranges from the afore mentioned techno to funk, soul and disco and you are expertly guided through these into a state where you have no choice but to forget everything outside the room you are in and dance the night away. For their second birthday they have just announced a night with Gideon, the man behind the mecca that is NYC Downlow at Glastonbury (where you will see the likes of Annie Mac queuing for hours to get a chance to dance)

If you’re someone who looks at the ‘gay scene’ as being tacky and superficial then this is the experience that will change that perception.

Cosmic Slop

The best party in the city. Potentially the best party in the country. Run to support the work of MAP down in Mabgate, Cosmic Slop has to be experienced to be believed. 250 capacity, a hand built soundsystem, some huge secret sets and a whole world to explore and discover.

You now know that Cosmic Slop exists, use this knowledge wisely.

House for the Homeless

January is a cold month. Cavernous art studios are cold all the time. January is not the time to host a party in a cavernous art studio. Yet this is what Pinnacle Sound and the Elemental Art Collective collaborated to do and the city of Leeds is grateful to them for their efforts.

The first night included live music from Necktr (see our other article about our favourite live artists…) and sets from some of the best DJs in town. Pinnacle sound might be the best connected people in the scene and can pull together a lineup that could some of the biggest nights in town if their DJs weren’t already playing the party. Where other parties might look to people from out of town House for the Homeless take from across the city in a way that few other parties do, from Flux to Love Muscle all come to the House for the Homeless

All the proceeds from these events go teo the Community Garden Kitchen and it would be crime not to mention the amazing work that is so often showcasd by the Elemental art Collective which helps elevate this party even further beyond your standard night on the town.

Brudenell Groove

Brudenell Groove isn’t really a party so much as a way of life. You have a question about where to find some good decks in Leeds? Got you covered. Want to go play football in the park? No Worries. Want to explore the recesses of your mind through the medium deep house? Why, that is the speciality.

At it’s heart Brudenell Groove is a community, the parties are incidental. You’ll find them gathered underground either within Wire or HiFi or in a Hyde Park bassment making an entire terrace shake with a need to dance.

Like house for the Homeless this night is not for profit with any money made going to causes from Chrones and Colitus Charities, MIND and Simon on the streets. Forget what you know about club promoters, Leeds creates a different breed.

If you want to experience this, Wire on Saturday is the place to be

These are our favourite parties as of September 2017. New ones will come and make the scene all the richer, but for now these guys are far and away the best in Leeds. Go dance, be merry and have the time of your lives.